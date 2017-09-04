Kelly Clarkson Announces New Single 'Love So Soft' - Listen to a Preview!
Kelly Clarkson just announced that the title of her new single is “Love So Soft” and it will be released this week!
The 35-year-old singer released a 15-second teaser video on her social media accounts on Monday morning (September 4) as a Labor Day surprise for fans.
The song is set to be released on September 7 and will be the lead single of Kelly‘s seventh studio album (eighth if you count her Christmas album!).
There is a ton of new music coming out this week, including tunes from Taylor Swift and Sam Smith. So stay tuned!
September 7th, 2017.https://t.co/FoftDLGgNC pic.twitter.com/KaLHcitPtr
— Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) September 4, 2017