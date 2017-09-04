Kelly Clarkson Looks Back on 15th Anniversary of 'American Idol' Win!

Can you believe that it has been 15 years since Kelly Clarkson won the first season of American Idol?!

The Grammy-winning singer was just 20-years-old when the finale aired and she belted out “A Moment Like This” for millions of people. The finale took place on September 4, 2002.

“15 years ago today my life changed y’all! I am so blessed and so grateful 😊 #amomentlikethis #originalsauce,” Kelly tweeted along with a GIF of sauce being cooked.

In the years since, Kelly has released seven albums and her eighth one is coming later this year.