Kirsten Dunst Wears Sheer Floral Outfit at ‘Woodshock’ Venice Photo Call

gallery
kirsten dunst woodshock venice photo call 01
kirsten dunst woodshock venice photo call 02
kirsten dunst woodshock venice photo call 03
kirsten dunst woodshock venice photo call 04
kirsten dunst woodshock venice photo call 05
kirsten dunst woodshock venice photo call 06
kirsten dunst woodshock venice photo call 07
kirsten dunst woodshock venice photo call 08
kirsten dunst woodshock venice photo call 09
kirsten dunst woodshock venice photo call 10
kirsten dunst woodshock venice photo call 11
kirsten dunst woodshock venice photo call 12
kirsten dunst woodshock venice photo call 13
kirsten dunst woodshock venice photo call 14
kirsten dunst woodshock venice photo call 15
kirsten dunst woodshock venice photo call 16
kirsten dunst woodshock venice photo call 17
kirsten dunst woodshock venice photo call 18
kirsten dunst woodshock venice photo call 19
kirsten dunst woodshock venice photo call 20
kirsten dunst woodshock venice photo call 21
kirsten dunst woodshock venice photo call 22
kirsten dunst woodshock venice photo call 23

Kirsten Dunst is all smiles while attending the photo call for her movie Woodshock at the 2017 Venice Film Festival on Monday (September 4) in Venice, Italy.

The 35-year-old actress was joined at the event by her co-star Pilou Asbaek and the film's co-writers and co-directors, sisters Kate and Laura Mulleavy.

Kate and Laura, the designers of the Rodarte fashion brand, have been Kirsten's best friends for many years. This movie is their film debut!

FYI: Kirsten is wearing a Rodarte floral printed silk satin cropped blouse and floral printed silk satin pant.

20+ pictures inside of Kirsten Dunst at the photo call...

