Kirsten Dunst Wears Sheer Floral Outfit at ‘Woodshock’ Venice Photo Call

Kirsten Dunst is all smiles while attending the photo call for her movie Woodshock at the 2017 Venice Film Festival on Monday (September 4) in Venice, Italy.

The 35-year-old actress was joined at the event by her co-star Pilou Asbaek and the film's co-writers and co-directors, sisters Kate and Laura Mulleavy.

Kate and Laura, the designers of the Rodarte fashion brand, have been Kirsten's best friends for many years. This movie is their film debut!

FYI: Kirsten is wearing a Rodarte floral printed silk satin cropped blouse and floral printed silk satin pant.

