Kirsten Dunst's Venice Film Festival Dress Was Designed By Her Movie's Directors!

Kirsten Dunst hits the red carpet for the premiere of her movie Woodshock during the 2017 Venice Film Festival on Monday (September 4) in Venice, Italy.

The 35-year-old actress was seen wearing a dress designed by the film’s co-writers and co-directors, sisters Kate and Laura Mulleavy, who run the fashion brand Rodarte.

Kirsten‘s co-star Pilou Asbaek was also in attendance at the premiere.

FYI: Kirsten is wearing a Rodarte pink flocked tulle ruffle gown and Irene Neuwirth jewelry.