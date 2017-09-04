Top Stories
Kylie Jenner Reveals What Strengthened Her Relationship with Dad Caitlyn

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Rumored Celeb Contestants!

Angelina Jolie: 'I Don't Enjoy Being Single, It's Not Something I Wanted'

John Legend Is Holding a Casting Call for Donald Trumps

Mon, 04 September 2017 at 12:18 am

Kylie Jenner Reveals What Strengthened Her Relationship with Dad Caitlyn

Kylie Jenner is opening up about her current relationship status with dad Caitlyn Jenner.

During the recent episode of Life of Kylie, the 20-year-old TV personality shared that she and her dad have gotten much closer since her BFF Jordyn Woods lost her dad back in January.

“It was really hard to see Jordyn go through something like that because one, I’m just generally so close to her, so when she cries, I cry,” an emotional Kylie says during the episode. “And it’s crazy that it’s going to happen to me one day.”

Over the past few years, Caitlyn‘s relationship with Kylie‘s mom Kris Jenner and her older Kardashian sisters has become almost nonexistent, but Kylie wants to remain close with her father.

“When Jordyn lost her dad, it definitely made me appreciate my dad a little more,” Kylie says about Caitlyn. “It was a wake-up call that nothing lasts forever and we just have to appreciate the people that we love while they’re here.”
