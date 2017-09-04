Lorde Dances Around in Vancouver for iHeartRadio Show

Lorde gives us the “green light” while wearing a green outfit on stage at the iHeartRadio Beach Ball Summer Concert on Sunday (September 3) at the PNE in Vancouver, Canada.

The 20-year-old singer performed her songs and danced around the stage for a fun set!

Lorde recently opened up about the meaning behind her song “Liability” during a private concert that took place in Los Angeles.

