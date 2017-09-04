Luke Evans, Rebeccca Hall & Bella Heathcote Look Heroic on 'Professor Marston & The Wonder Women' Posters!

Luke Evans, Rebecca Hall and Bella Heathcote look like superheroes in the new posters for their upcoming film, Professor Marston & The Wonder Women.

The film, written and directed by Angela Robinson, is the real life superhero origin story of what inspired Harvard psychologist Dr. William Moulton Marston to create the iconic Wonder Woman character in the 1940s.

Luke plays the role of Dr. Marston, while Rebecca plays his wife, Elizabeth Marston. Bella plays their lover, Olive Byrne.

The movie will open in theaters on October 13.

Check out the Professor Marston & The Wonder Women posters below.