Matthew Davis Had a Crush on Selma Blair on 'Legally Blonde' Set

Matthew Davis, who played the role of Warner Hungtinton III in the movie Legally Blonde, is opening up about his crush on co-star Selma Blair… sixteen years after the film was released!

“I absolutely loved and adored Selma,” Matthew said in a recent interview with news.com.au. “I developed a crush on her at the time but she was with someone else — I think she was dating the guy from Rushmore [actor Jason Schwartzman] but he was coming around and I was kind of like ‘who is this guy?!’”

“She was the funniest person on set. I love a very dry, dark sense of humor, so she had me in stitches the whole time … She was the bees’ knees,” Matthew added.

While Matthew, now 39, went on to star in projects like What About Brian and The Vampire Diaries, he’s still remembered by fans for his first major role.

“People are like ‘oh my God, you’re Warner, the a–hole from Legally Blonde! I get a lot of ‘oh, you’re such a jerk’ … but I think it’s funny. I think it’s charming,” he said.