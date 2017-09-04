Top Stories
Taylor Swift Drops New Song '...Ready For It?' - LISTEN NOW!

Taylor Swift Drops New Song '...Ready For It?' - LISTEN NOW!

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Rumored Celeb Contestants!

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Rumored Celeb Contestants!

Angelina Jolie: 'I Don't Enjoy Being Single, It's Not Something I Wanted'

Angelina Jolie: 'I Don't Enjoy Being Single, It's Not Something I Wanted'

John Legend Is Holding a Casting Call for Donald Trumps

John Legend Is Holding a Casting Call for Donald Trumps

Mon, 04 September 2017 at 4:00 am

Nicole Richie Goes Makeup-Free While Running Errands

Nicole Richie Goes Makeup-Free While Running Errands

Nicole Richie heads back to her car as she leaves a book store on Saturday afternoon (September 2) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 35-year-old actress and fashion designer looked chic in an all black outfit and ditched makeup as she spent the afternoon running errands around town.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nicole Richie

Earlier this week, Nicole took to Instagram to call out her husband Joel Madden for now answering her FaceTime call.

But .. it's my birthday month #TGIF #marriage

A post shared by Nicole Richie (@nicolerichie) on

Season two of Nicole‘s NBC comedy Great News returns on September 28.
Just Jared on Facebook
nicole richie goes makeup free while running errands 01
nicole richie goes makeup free while running errands 02
nicole richie goes makeup free while running errands 03
nicole richie goes makeup free while running errands 04

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Nicole Richie

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lil Wayne has reportedly been hospitalized for seizures - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron is hard at work on her new movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Lisa Rinna is joining former RHOBH co-star Eileen Davidson on Days of Our Lives - TooFab
  • Angelina Jolie is getting back to work after taking a year off - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Isabela Moner opens up about her UNICEF trip - Just Jared Jr