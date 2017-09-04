Nicole Richie Goes Makeup-Free While Running Errands

Nicole Richie heads back to her car as she leaves a book store on Saturday afternoon (September 2) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 35-year-old actress and fashion designer looked chic in an all black outfit and ditched makeup as she spent the afternoon running errands around town.

Earlier this week, Nicole took to Instagram to call out her husband Joel Madden for now answering her FaceTime call.

But .. it's my birthday month #TGIF #marriage A post shared by Nicole Richie (@nicolerichie) on Sep 1, 2017 at 10:02pm PDT

Season two of Nicole‘s NBC comedy Great News returns on September 28.