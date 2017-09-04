Top Stories
Taylor Swift Drops New Song '...Ready For It?' - LISTEN NOW!

Taylor Swift Drops New Song '...Ready For It?' - LISTEN NOW!

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Rumored Celeb Contestants!

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Rumored Celeb Contestants!

Angelina Jolie: 'I Don't Enjoy Being Single, It's Not Something I Wanted'

Angelina Jolie: 'I Don't Enjoy Being Single, It's Not Something I Wanted'

John Legend Is Holding a Casting Call for Donald Trumps

John Legend Is Holding a Casting Call for Donald Trumps

Mon, 04 September 2017 at 2:50 am

Pregnant Jessica Alba Shows Off Her Baby Bump at the Park

Pregnant Jessica Alba Shows Off Her Baby Bump at the Park

Jessica Alba and husband Cash Warren bring their daughters to the park on Sunday afternoon (September 3) in Westwood, Calif.

The 36-year-old Honest Company founder and actress showed off her baby bump in a white tank top as she and her hubby watched their daughters – Honor, 9, and Haven, 6 – hit the tennis courts for their lesson.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jessica Alba

Jessica has been super busy this summer working on new products for her beauty company.

Just a few weeks ago, Jessica gave a tour of her Honest Company offices during a promotional press event.
Photos: Backgrid USA
