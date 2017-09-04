Pregnant Jessica Alba Shows Off Her Baby Bump at the Park
Jessica Alba and husband Cash Warren bring their daughters to the park on Sunday afternoon (September 3) in Westwood, Calif.
The 36-year-old Honest Company founder and actress showed off her baby bump in a white tank top as she and her hubby watched their daughters – Honor, 9, and Haven, 6 – hit the tennis courts for their lesson.
Jessica has been super busy this summer working on new products for her beauty company.
Just a few weeks ago, Jessica gave a tour of her Honest Company offices during a promotional press event.