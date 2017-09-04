Prince Harry Provides Update on Kate Middleton's Pregnancy

Prince Harry suits up for a visit to the NHS Manchester Resilience Hub on Monday (September 4) in Manchester, England.

The 32-year-old royal was asked by reporters at the event to comment on the news that his sister-in-law Kate Middleton is pregnant with her third child.

“Fantastic, great, very, very happy for them,” Harry said in a video tweeted out by The Daily Express‘ royal correspondent.

When asked how Kate is doing following the report that she is experiencing Hyperemesis Gravidarum, he said, “I haven’t seen her for a while but I think I she’s okay.”