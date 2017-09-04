Top Stories
Mon, 04 September 2017 at 3:23 am

Sam Smith Announces New Single 'Too Good At Goodbyes'!

Sam Smith Announces New Single 'Too Good At Goodbyes'!

Sam Smith is officially making his musical comeback!

The 25-year-old Grammy-winning singer took to Instagram to announced that he will be dropping his new single “Too Good at Goodbyes” and it’s dropping this week!

“‘Too Good At Goodbyes’. 8th September 2017. So excited for you to hear the new single xx,” Sam captioned the below photo of himself holding up his new single’s cover art.

Sam rose to fame with his hit debut album The Lonely Hour back in 2014. He won an Oscar for his most recently single – “Writing on the Wall” – which was featured in the 2015 James Bond film Spectre.

