Scott Eastwood Keeps Cool in Explosive 'Overdrive' Trailer - Watch Now!

Scott Eastwood stays cool under pressure in the action-packed trailer for his new movie, Overdrive.

The 31-year-old actor, who is also the son of screen legend Clint Eastwood, takes the lead in the upcoming high-octane film from the writers of 2 Fast 2 Furious.

The movie centers around two car thieves Andrew (Eastwood) and Garrett (Freddie Thorp) who get caught stealing from a notorious crime boss.

Ana de Armas and Gaia Weiss also co-star in the Antonio Negret-directed movie.

Overdrive hits theaters on October 6.

Watch the official trailer below!