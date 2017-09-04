Top Stories
Kate Middleton Is Pregnant, Expecting Third Child with Prince William!

Taylor Swift Drops New Song '...Ready For It?' - LISTEN NOW!

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Rumored Celeb Contestants!

Joel Osteen Is Trying to Clarify What Really Happened in Houston

Mon, 04 September 2017 at 10:00 am

Scott Eastwood Keeps Cool in Explosive 'Overdrive' Trailer - Watch Now!

Scott Eastwood Keeps Cool in Explosive 'Overdrive' Trailer - Watch Now!

Scott Eastwood stays cool under pressure in the action-packed trailer for his new movie, Overdrive.

The 31-year-old actor, who is also the son of screen legend Clint Eastwood, takes the lead in the upcoming high-octane film from the writers of 2 Fast 2 Furious.

The movie centers around two car thieves Andrew (Eastwood) and Garrett (Freddie Thorp) who get caught stealing from a notorious crime boss.

Ana de Armas and Gaia Weiss also co-star in the Antonio Negret-directed movie.

Overdrive hits theaters on October 6.

Watch the official trailer below!
Credit: Paramount Movies; Photos: YouTube
JJ Links Around The Web

  • Lil Wayne has reportedly been hospitalized for seizures - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron is hard at work on her new movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Lisa Rinna is joining former RHOBH co-star Eileen Davidson on Days of Our Lives - TooFab
  • Angelina Jolie is getting back to work after taking a year off - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Isabela Moner opens up about her UNICEF trip - Just Jared Jr