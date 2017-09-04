Top Stories
Taylor Swift Drops New Song '...Ready For It?' - LISTEN NOW!

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Rumored Celeb Contestants!

Angelina Jolie: 'I Don't Enjoy Being Single, It's Not Something I Wanted'

John Legend Is Holding a Casting Call for Donald Trumps

Mon, 04 September 2017 at 2:18 am

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Step Out for Low Key Date Night

Selena Gomez tries to keep a low profile as she and boyfriend The Weeknd arrive at Nobu restaurant for a bite to eat on Sunday night (September 3) in New York City.

The 25-year-old pop star went comfy in an oversized sweater and white jean while her 27-year-old boyfriend rocked an all black outfit as they stepped out for a quiet date night.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Selena Gomez

Selena and The Weeknd have been enjoying some fun in the Big Apple over the past few days.

Earlier that same day, the cute couple spent the afternoon shopping as they did some sightseeing around the city.
