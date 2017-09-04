Taylor Swift Earns First CMA Awards Nomination in Three Years!

Taylor Swift is once again being embraced by the country music community and she is a nominee at the upcoming 2017 CMA Awards!

The last time the 27-year-old singer was nominated was in 2014 when she landed a Female Vocalist of the Year nod. After going in the pop music route with her album 1989 that year, she stopped getting recognition from the country music awards shows.

Taylor is now nominated for Song of the Year for writing the song “Better Man” for Little Big Town.

Last year, Taylor showed up at the CMAs to present the Entertainer of the Year award, which she won in both 2009 and 2011.

