Vanessa Hudgens Promotes 'Running Wild' Episode On Instagram

Vanessa Hudgens wears a brown pant suit while out running errands last week in Los Angeles.

The 28-year-old actress and SYTYCD judge will appear on an upcoming episode of Running Wild of Bear Grylls and posted about it on her Instagram Stories page.

“Guys September 16th at 10pm watch me RUN WILD WITH BEAR GRYLLS and make some very interesting sounds loool,” she wrote on a still of her hanging from a helicopter.

Vanessa and Bear headed to the High Sierras to honor her late father. Her episode will air Septemeber 16 on NBC. See some photos from the ep here.

Earlier in the week, Vanessa stayed cool in a gingham crop top and matching skirt, both adorned with bows, while attending a private Lorde concert. She also shared a photo with Lorde herself!