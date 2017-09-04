Top Stories
Mon, 04 September 2017 at 5:30 am

Viggo Mortenson Goes Sightseeing with Partner Ariadna Gil

Viggo Mortenson Goes Sightseeing with Partner Ariadna Gil

Viggo Mortenson wears a red and blue striped shirt while out and about on Saturday (September 2) in New York City.

The 58-year-old Captain Fantastic actor was joined by his partner Ariadna Gil and her son (not pictured) for some shopping and sightseeing.

Up next for Viggo is the crime drama Unabomber, which follows an FBI agent who leads an unconventional team on the hunt for notorious murder Ted Kaczynski.

The film is set to begin filming in January of next year. Looks like Viggo has a few more months to enjoy his family time before getting back to work.

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Ariadna Gil, Viggo Mortenson

