Kate Middleton Is Pregnant, Expecting Third Child with Prince William!

Taylor Swift Drops New Song '...Ready For It?' - LISTEN NOW!

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Rumored Celeb Contestants!

Joel Osteen Is Trying to Clarify What Really Happened in Houston

Mon, 04 September 2017 at 8:25 am

What Is Hyperemesis Gravidarum? Kate Middleton Suffering with the Pregnancy Sickness

What Is Hyperemesis Gravidarum? Kate Middleton Suffering with the Pregnancy Sickness

It was announced that Kate Middleton and Prince William are expecting their third child and she currently suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum, the Palace announced.

The 35-year-old royal suffered from the illness during her pregnancies with Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 4.

About one in every 100 pregnant women may suffer from the severe form of morning sickness, which can cause vomiting several times a day – and some reports suggest that vomiting can occur up to 50 times a day. The Duchess may not be able to keep food down, and has cancelled some upcoming appearances as a result.

Traditional morning sickness usually disappears after 14 weeks, but this illness will continue and affect the quality of life of the pregnant woman, the Huffington Post explains. Dehydration, low blood pressure while standing, severe nausea and vomiting, and ketosis are symptoms of the debilitating illness.

We hope the Duchess gets well soon!
