Next 'Bachelor' Choice Narrowed Down to Top Five by Show Creator

Angelina Jolie's Six Kids Look So Grown Up at Telluride Film Festival!

Taylor Swift Is Locking Down Some Trademarks

Mon, 04 September 2017 at 9:59 pm

Who Went Home on 'Bachelor in Paradise' 2017? Third Rose Ceremony Spoilers!

SPOILER ALERT – This post contain spoilers from the latest episode of Bachelor in Paradise!

After a very dramatic week, the third rose ceremony of the season just took place on Bachelor in Paradise.

Heading into the ceremony, there are several strong relationships already going in paradise so it was clear who many of the roses would be going to.

The women had all the power this week and one of the guys decided to leave before the rose ceremony, so there were ten men competing for roses from nine women. Meaning, only one guy was going to be sent home during the rose ceremony. But… one of the women threw a curve-ball during the rose ceremony and decided to leave the show and not hand out her rose!

In total, four people ended up leaving the show during tonight’s episode.

There were rumors that the next Bachelor would be announced during the latest episode of Bachelor in Paradise, but that didn’t happen. The show’s creator DID tweet out his top five choices for the new suitor though!

Click inside for results from the latest Bachelor in Paradise rose ceremony…
Photos: ABC
