Top Stories
Sam Heughan Reveals If He Goes Commando Under His Kilt

Sam Heughan Reveals If He Goes Commando Under His Kilt

Hilary Duff Said 'So Long' to Summer on the Beach In Her Bikini! (Photos)

Hilary Duff Said 'So Long' to Summer on the Beach In Her Bikini! (Photos)

Maria Menounos Reveals What Helped Her Get Through Her Brain Tumor

Maria Menounos Reveals What Helped Her Get Through Her Brain Tumor

Tue, 05 September 2017 at 5:59 pm

Alexander Skarsgard Looks Cool in Shades While Out to Lunch

Alexander Skarsgard Looks Cool in Shades While Out to Lunch

Alexander Skarsgard looks handsome and chic while grabbing a bite!

The 41-year-old actor was spotted heading to Il Pastaio for lunch with a friend on Tuesday (September 5) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Alexander looked fashionable in a white button-up shirt, accessorizing with a watch and a pair of sunglasses.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Alexander Skarsgard

The Emmy Award-nominated Big Little Lies star recently made an appearance on the cover of GQ Style Germany dressed as photographer Terry Richardson.

In August, Alexander bought a one-bedroom, one-bathroom bachelor pad for $2.3 million in New York City’s East Village.
Just Jared on Facebook
alexander skarsgard lunch 01
alexander skarsgard lunch 02
alexander skarsgard lunch 03
alexander skarsgard lunch 04
alexander skarsgard lunch 05

Credit: Yellow Mamba; Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Alexander Skarsgard

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Levi Miller's salary for A Wrinkle in Time revealed - TMZ
  • Watch all of this week's So You Think You Can Dance performances - Just Jared Jr
  • All about that cowboy ninja on American Ninja Warrior - TooFab
  • Calista Flockhart talks Ally McBeal on 20th anniversary - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Five dream dance partners for Sharna Burgess - Just Jared Jr