'American Horror Story: Cult' Is Not About Donald Trump Or Hillary Clinton

American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy is explaining that Cult really is not about Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton, rather, about the aftermath of the election and how that affected people.

“Our feeling is that everybody lost their sh*t after the election — Republican, Democrat — and everybody’s still losing their sh*t, and nobody’s really figured out from either side where to put those feelings,” Ryan told THR. “There is no real discussion. Everybody’s still at each other’s throats, you’re either on one side or you’re on the other. The season really is not about Trump, it’s not about Clinton. It’s about somebody who has the wherewithal to put their finger up in the wind and see that that’s what’s happening and is using that to rise up and form power, and using people’s vulnerabilities about how they’re afraid and don’t know where to turn, and they feel like the world is on fire.”

“People have the wrong idea already about what it’s going to be. People in the Rust Belt who have loved the show [are tweeting], ‘I’m out. I can’t believe that you’re tackling this.’ They don’t understand that every side on our show gets it just as much. The white privilege that Sarah and Alison['s characters] deal with is satirical as well,” he continued. “The world we’re living in is ridiculous. So, I think that the show, in some ways, is reflecting the idea that nothing makes sense, and the only way to get through it is to try and have some degree of humor about it.”

The new season of American Horror Story debuts tonight on FX.