America's Got Talent's Johnny Manuel Performs Original Song During Semi-Finals (Video)

Johnny Manuel is showing off his power vocals yet again for his semi-finals performance on America’s Got Talent!

The 32-year-old singer, who received a golden buzzer for his amazing voice earlier in the season, performed an original song titled “Blind Faith” on Tuesday (September 5).

Here’s a fun fact about the song: Former The Voice winner Danielle Bradbery co-wrote the tune!

Make sure to watch Johnny‘s previous performances of “And I Am Telling You” from Dreamgirls, the Stevie Wonder song “Lately,” and Whitney Houston‘s “I Have Nothing.”



