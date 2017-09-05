Are Mark Wahlberg & Will Ferrell Smarter Than an 11-Year-Old? Watch Now!

Daddy’s Home 2 stars Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell appear on The Ellen Show‘s premiere, airing Tuesday (September 5), and during the episode, take on a big challenge!

Mark and Will tested their knowledge against whiz kid, 11-year-old Zachary Rifkin, who is in the gifted program at his school in Calabasas, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest from Ellen DeGeneres

Zachary was able to answer some really tough questions, but Mark and Will also did pretty well!

Tune into the season premiere of Ellen later today on NBC.

Watch the video of the competition below…