Bachelor in Paradise's Dean Unglert Reacts to That Moment with Kristina Schulman

Spoiler alert – don’t continue reading if you don’t know what happened between Dean Unglert and Kristina Schulman during last night’s Bachelor in Paradise.

Dean and Kristina were coupled up during the majority of Bachelor in Paradise…until Danielle L. came along. Dean got cozy with the new contestant in the pool, and Kristina watched the entire thing happen.

“That was so disrespectful to me,” Kristina told Dean. “I do not deserve that.”

At the rose ceremony, Kristina felt betrayed by Dean‘s commitment to Danielle and decided to say her goodbyes during the rose ceremony. She didn’t give out her rose.

Meanwhile, Dean posted on Instagram in reaction to the moment, “You were out of my league,” with a photo of him kissing Kristina.

Fans were not happy with the moment, and took to Dean‘s Instagram to let him know.

“i used to like you now i just want to punch you in the face,” one fan wrote. “You have issues,” another added. “Ugh stop it dean. She gave you MULTIPLE chances..just stop,” a third commented.