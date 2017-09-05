Top Stories
Sam Heughan Reveals If He Goes Commando Under His Kilt

Hilary Duff Said 'So Long' to Summer on the Beach In Her Bikini! (Photos)

Maria Menounos Reveals What Helped Her Get Through Her Brain Tumor

Tue, 05 September 2017 at 6:37 pm

Bernadette Peters to Replace Bette Midler in 'Hello, Dolly!' on Broadway!

Broadway will officially be saying “hello” to a new Dolly next year when Bernadette Peters joins the cast of Hello, Dolly!

The legendary Broadway star is set to replace Tony winner Bette Midler in the title role and it is rumored that Victor Garber will be joining her in the cast.

The news was announced after Victor‘s husband Rainer Andreesen accidentally wrote about the casting in a public comment on Instagram.

While Victor‘s casting has not been officially announced yet, BroadwayWorld.com reports that the news will be announced later this month with more casting changes.

Bernadette‘s first performance is on January 20 and her official opening night is schedule for February 22. Tickets go on sale this Saturday, September 9.
