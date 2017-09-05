Charli XCX, Rita Ora, Courtney Love & More Attend GQ Men of The Year Awards 2017

Charli XCX, Rita Ora and Courtney Love show up in style on the red carpet at the GQ Men of the Year Awards at the Tate Modern on Tuesday night (September 5) in London, England.

Rita and Charli, who have teamed up several times on tracks like “Doing It” and “Girls,” posed together for photos at the after party.

Charli also hit the stage to perform during the ceremony.

Other stars at the event included Gang Signs & Prayer rapper Stormzy, English singer-songwriter James Bay and Youth rapper Tinie Tempah.

FYI: Charli is wearing a Cushnie et Ochs dress. Rita is wearing a Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture black tuxedo jacket.