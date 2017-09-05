Top Stories
Sam Heughan Reveals If He Goes Commando Under His Kilt

Hilary Duff Said 'So Long' to Summer on the Beach In Her Bikini! (Photos)

Maria Menounos Reveals What Helped Her Get Through Her Brain Tumor

Tue, 05 September 2017 at 7:55 pm

Chrissy Teigen Hilariously Reacts to John Legend's Story of Trying to Break Up with Her

John Legend recently told a story about how he tried to break up with his now-wife Chrissy Teigen many years ago, but she simply told him “no.”

Now, Chrissy is reacting after the story went viral!

Chrissy saw the tweet that we put up about the story and replied, “11 years later, baby,” with a crying face emoji.

She then explained, “It wasn’t a a typical breakup. He was on tour and his voice hurt and he was being a whiny face about everything and so yeah, I was like ‘no.’”
