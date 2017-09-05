Cindy Crawford & Rande Gerber Celebrate Daughter Kaia's Sweet 16!

Top Stories
Tue, 05 September 2017

Kaia Gerber celebrated her 16th birthday over the weekend and she had her family by her side for the special occasion!

The young model was joined by her parents Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, as well as her brother Presley, for dinner at hotspot Delilah on Saturday (September 2) in West Hollywood, Calif.

On Kaia‘s actual birthday on Sunday, she joined friends including fellow models Sama and Haya Khadra at the Malibu Chili Cook-Off.

“sweet sweet,” Kaia captioned the below Instagram photo from her Sweet 16 party.

Photos: BackGrid USA
Cindy Crawford, Haya Khadra, Kaia Gerber, Presley Gerber, Rande Gerber, Sama Khadra

