Sam Heughan Reveals If He Goes Commando Under His Kilt

Hilary Duff Said 'So Long' to Summer on the Beach In Her Bikini! (Photos)

Maria Menounos Reveals What Helped Her Get Through Her Brain Tumor

Tue, 05 September 2017 at 5:26 pm

Conor McGregor & Girlfriend Dee Devlin Hit Ibiza With a Major Posse!

Conor McGregor is enjoying some downtime in Spain with a ton of his closest friends!

The 29-year-old Irish fighter and his longtime love Dee Devlin were spotted on a stroll with their giant posse on Tuesday (September 5) in Ibiza, Spain.

The couple have been spending time in the city to celebrate the wedding of Conor‘s childhood friends.

Conor took to his Instagram to share a sweet post about the wedding.

“Some buzz watching two childhood friends get married in Ibiza yesterday! Congrats Tom and Emma absolutely delighted for you both! Bring on today’s party oh yes!” Conor captioned a photo of the happy couple.
