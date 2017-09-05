Conor McGregor & Girlfriend Dee Devlin Hit Ibiza With a Major Posse!

Conor McGregor is enjoying some downtime in Spain with a ton of his closest friends!

The 29-year-old Irish fighter and his longtime love Dee Devlin were spotted on a stroll with their giant posse on Tuesday (September 5) in Ibiza, Spain.

The couple have been spending time in the city to celebrate the wedding of Conor‘s childhood friends.

Conor took to his Instagram to share a sweet post about the wedding.

“Some buzz watching two childhood friends get married in Ibiza yesterday! Congrats Tom and Emma absolutely delighted for you both! Bring on today’s party oh yes!” Conor captioned a photo of the happy couple.