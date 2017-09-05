'Dancing with the Stars' Confirms NFL's Terrell Owens as Contestant!

Terrell Owens, famed wide receiver in the NFL, has officially joined Dancing with the Stars!

The news was just confirmed on Good Morning America ahead of tomorrow’s big full cast reveal.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Rumored Celeb Contestants for Dancing with the Stars 2017!

This season, Terrell will be paired with returning dance pro Cheryl Burke. You can watch Cheryl and Terrell speak about the upcoming season in the video below.

Terrell is considered one of the best wide receivers to ever play the game, and was known for his touchdown celebrations. We’re expecting to see some of his moves when DWTS returns on September 19!