Top Stories
Taylor Swift's Speech at BFF Abigail's Wedding Revealed!

Taylor Swift's Speech at BFF Abigail's Wedding Revealed!

Next 'Bachelor' Choice Narrowed Down to Top Five by Show Creator

Next 'Bachelor' Choice Narrowed Down to Top Five by Show Creator

Maria Menounos Reveals What Helped Her Get Through Her Brain Tumor

Maria Menounos Reveals What Helped Her Get Through Her Brain Tumor

Tue, 05 September 2017 at 9:15 am

'Dancing with the Stars' Confirms NFL's Terrell Owens as Contestant!

'Dancing with the Stars' Confirms NFL's Terrell Owens as Contestant!

Terrell Owens, famed wide receiver in the NFL, has officially joined Dancing with the Stars!

The news was just confirmed on Good Morning America ahead of tomorrow’s big full cast reveal.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Rumored Celeb Contestants for Dancing with the Stars 2017!

This season, Terrell will be paired with returning dance pro Cheryl Burke. You can watch Cheryl and Terrell speak about the upcoming season in the video below.

Terrell is considered one of the best wide receivers to ever play the game, and was known for his touchdown celebrations. We’re expecting to see some of his moves when DWTS returns on September 19!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Cheryl Burke, Dancing With the Stars, Terrell Owens, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Levi Miller's salary for A Wrinkle in Time revealed - TMZ
  • Watch all of this week's So You Think You Can Dance performances - Just Jared Jr
  • All about that cowboy ninja on American Ninja Warrior - TooFab
  • Calista Flockhart talks Ally McBeal on 20th anniversary - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Five dream dance partners for Sharna Burgess - Just Jared Jr