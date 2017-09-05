Darci Lynne Farmer's Puppet Sings to Simon Cowell on 'America's Got Talent' (Video)

Darci Lynne Farmer somehow keeps getting better and better each time we see her on America’s Got Talent and her latest performance is going to be hard to top.

The 12-year-old singing ventriloquist introduced her new puppet Edna, an elderly lady who left her old folks home to woo judge Simon Cowell.

Darci (as Edna) sang the classic tune “Natural Woman” and she even went down to the judges table to sing it right next to Simon, who sure got a kick out of it.

“Edna, I’ve got a bit of a crush on you. Darci, you are in big trouble,” Simon said while judging the act. “But that aside, this was brilliant. You’re funny and you’ve got a wicked sense of humor.”

Make sure to watch both Darci Lynne‘s first and second performances on the show!