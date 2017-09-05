Demi Lovato Opens Up About Her Collaboration With Girl Up!

Demi Lovato‘s new line with Fabletics is teaming up with Girl Up for a good cause!

The 25-year-old entertainer opened up about the collaboration while making an appearance on Good Morning America on Tuesday (September 5) in New York City.

“A portion of the proceeds go to Girl Up, which is an organization that is all about women’s empowerment and girl empowerment. We’re very excited,” Demi explained.

The funds will go towards a bike program that helps young girls get transportation in order to get to school in Malawi.

Check out all that Demi had to say in the video below…