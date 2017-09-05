Diane Kruger Wears Teal Leather Pants at Venice Film Festival

Diane Kruger rocks an edgy look while attending the Jaeger-LeCoultre Gala Dinner during the 2017 Venice Film Festival on Tuesday (September 5) in Venice, Italy.

Also in attendance at the event were model Coco Rocha and festival jury member Rebecca Hall.

Diane and the other ladies were seen meeting up with Jaeger-LeCoultre's Deputy CEO Geoffroy Lefebvre on the red carpet.

FYI: Diane is wearing a full Louis Vuitton look. Coco is wearing a Zac Posen dress. Rebecca is wearing a Jason Wu dress.

