Sam Heughan & Caitriona Balfe Attend 'Outlander' Premiere in New York City!

Orlando Bloom Goes Shirtless in Malibu for Labor Day Weekend

Chrissy Teigen Hilariously Reacts to John Legend's Story of Trying to Break Up with Her

Maria Menounos Reveals What Helped Her Get Through Her Brain Tumor

Tue, 05 September 2017

Dwayne Johnson Meets the Boy Who Saved His Brother's Life Thanks to 'San Andreas'

Dwayne Johnson is an inspiration to many people for many reasons – and he’s even responsible for saving lives.

In late August, a 10-year-old boy named Jacob O’Connor went viral after rescuing his two-year-old brother from drowning by performing the CPR methods that he learned in Dwayne‘s 2015 movie, San Andreas.

The 45-year-old action star also took notice, posting the remarkable story on his Instagram.

On Tuesday (September 5), Jason got to meet the star who inspired his heroic act in real life.

Dwayne posted a video sitting with Jason on his Instagram, in which he explained the young boy’s tale of bravery to his audience.

“I’m so proud of you. It’s such an honor meeting this kid. I appreciate you, buddy,” Dwayne said.

“What a special day. What a special kid. Thanks Jacob for being awesome and for being the kind of person we all aspire to be,” Dwayne remarked in the caption.

Watch the heartwarming clip below.

