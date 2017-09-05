Top Stories
Sam Heughan Reveals If He Goes Commando Under His Kilt

Hilary Duff Said 'So Long' to Summer on the Beach In Her Bikini! (Photos)

Maria Menounos Reveals What Helped Her Get Through Her Brain Tumor

Tue, 05 September 2017 at 6:06 pm

Ed Sheeran Thinks His 'Game of Thrones' Character is Dead

Ed Sheeran‘s cameo on Game of Thrones caused a lot of controversy among fans of the show, many of whom didn’t want to see the famous singer as a character in the fantasy series.

The 26-year-old musician is responding to the people that complained about his appearance and also sharing what he thinks happened to his character.

“No one wants to see me come back. I wanted to be a cameo in it, and I’ve done the cameo,” Ed told MTV. “I’m cool with it, though. I enjoyed it.”

So, what happened to Ed‘s character in the end?

“We were all quite young, those soldiers,” he said. “I doubt I’m going to survive for that long, to be honest, when there are dragons in the world.”

DO YOU WANT to see Ed Sheeran again on Game of Thrones?
