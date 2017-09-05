Eli Roth Directs Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights Commercial - Watch Now!

Eli Roth is known for directing some of the best horror movies and now he’s taking on short-form horror for Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights commercial.

You can see a bunch of your favorite horror projects represented in the commercial, including The Shining, Saw, and American Horror Story.

“I first got involved with ‘Halloween Horror Nights’ as a fan – I felt that I was in a horror movie and I didn’t want it to end,” Eli said a behind-the-scenes video showing the making of the commercial. “For this spot, I wanted to pay homage to these brilliant and scary films, and yet put my own spin on it.”

Halloween Horror Nights kicks off at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort on September 15.



Halloween Horror Nights 2017 TV Spot – Directed by Eli Roth

Watch the extended cut of the commercial below!



Eli Roth Making of Halloween Horror Nights TV Spot