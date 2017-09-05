Top Stories
Taylor Swift's Speech at BFF Abigail's Wedding Revealed!

Taylor Swift's Speech at BFF Abigail's Wedding Revealed!

Next 'Bachelor' Choice Narrowed Down to Top Five by Show Creator

Next 'Bachelor' Choice Narrowed Down to Top Five by Show Creator

Taylor Swift Is Locking Down Some Trademarks

Taylor Swift Is Locking Down Some Trademarks

Tue, 05 September 2017 at 1:14 am

Eli Roth Directs Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights Commercial - Watch Now!

Eli Roth Directs Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights Commercial - Watch Now!

Eli Roth is known for directing some of the best horror movies and now he’s taking on short-form horror for Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights commercial.

You can see a bunch of your favorite horror projects represented in the commercial, including The Shining, Saw, and American Horror Story.

“I first got involved with ‘Halloween Horror Nights’ as a fan – I felt that I was in a horror movie and I didn’t want it to end,” Eli said a behind-the-scenes video showing the making of the commercial. “For this spot, I wanted to pay homage to these brilliant and scary films, and yet put my own spin on it.”

Halloween Horror Nights kicks off at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort on September 15.


Halloween Horror Nights 2017 TV Spot – Directed by Eli Roth

Click inside to watch the extended cut of the commercial…

Watch the extended cut of the commercial below!


Eli Roth Making of Halloween Horror Nights TV Spot
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Universal Studios
Posted to: 2017 Halloween, Eli Roth

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lil Wayne has reportedly been hospitalized for seizures - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron is hard at work on her new movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Lisa Rinna is joining former RHOBH co-star Eileen Davidson on Days of Our Lives - TooFab
  • Angelina Jolie is getting back to work after taking a year off - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Isabela Moner opens up about her UNICEF trip - Just Jared Jr