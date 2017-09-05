Top Stories
Taylor Swift's Speech at BFF Abigail's Wedding Revealed!

Taylor Swift's Speech at BFF Abigail's Wedding Revealed!

Next 'Bachelor' Choice Narrowed Down to Top Five by Show Creator

Next 'Bachelor' Choice Narrowed Down to Top Five by Show Creator

Taylor Swift Is Locking Down Some Trademarks

Taylor Swift Is Locking Down Some Trademarks

Tue, 05 September 2017 at 6:30 am

Elle Fanning Takes a Casual Stroll Around New York

Elle Fanning Takes a Casual Stroll Around New York

Elle Fanning wears a hipster chic outfit while stepping out for a casual stroll on Sunday (September 3) in New York City.

The 19-year-old actress went makeup free and was seen texting on her phone while walking around the Soho neighborhood.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Elle Fanning

If you missed Elle in the movie Three Generations when it was out in theaters earlier this year, you can now watch it on Netflix. She played a younger transgender teen whose mother must track down his biological father to get legal consent for the transition.
Just Jared on Facebook
elle fanning takes a casual stroll around new york 01
elle fanning takes a casual stroll around new york 02
elle fanning takes a casual stroll around new york 03
elle fanning takes a casual stroll around new york 04

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Elle Fanning

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Levi Miller's salary for A Wrinkle in Time revealed - TMZ
  • Watch all of this week's So You Think You Can Dance performances - Just Jared Jr
  • All about that cowboy ninja on American Ninja Warrior - TooFab
  • Calista Flockhart talks Ally McBeal on 20th anniversary - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Five dream dance partners for Sharna Burgess - Just Jared Jr