Elle Fanning Takes a Casual Stroll Around New York

Elle Fanning wears a hipster chic outfit while stepping out for a casual stroll on Sunday (September 3) in New York City.

The 19-year-old actress went makeup free and was seen texting on her phone while walking around the Soho neighborhood.

If you missed Elle in the movie Three Generations when it was out in theaters earlier this year, you can now watch it on Netflix. She played a younger transgender teen whose mother must track down his biological father to get legal consent for the transition.