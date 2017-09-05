Emilia Clarke Stars in Dolce&Gabbana's New Fragrance Campaign!

Game of Thrones‘ Emilia Clarke is starring in a brand new campaign for Dolce&Gabbana’s The One Eau de Parfum.

The campaign was shot in the streets of Naples, Italy, and also coincides with a video release promoting the brand.

“This whopping great big smile is courtesy of Dolce&Gabbana – they sure know how to make a British gal feel like an Italian queen!” Emilia said of one of her photos.

In addition, Emilia‘s Game of Thrones co-star Kit Harington is also featured in a Dolce&Gabbana campaign. Be sure to check it out!