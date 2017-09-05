Evie Clair Gives Emotional 'Yours' Performance During 'America's Got Talent' Semi-Finals (Video)

Evie Clair keeps bringing us to tears with her emotional performances each week on America’s Got Talent and this week was no different.

The young singer, whose father is currently battling cancer, performed the song “Yours” by Ella Henderson and all of the judges told her that her dad is definitely proud of her.

“I’ve said this before, you are gutsy. You really, really are. Let me tell you something. This song was beautiful. Your voice was beautiful,” Simon Cowell said during his critique. “I know who wrote this song, but you made it your version. Your tone, your pitch was stunning. It was laid-back. And let me tell you, your dad is going to be so proud of you.”

Watch the performance below!



Evie Clair: Teen Sings Emotional Rendition Of “Yours”