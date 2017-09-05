Top Stories
Taylor Swift's Speech at BFF Abigail's Wedding Revealed!

Taylor Swift's Speech at BFF Abigail's Wedding Revealed!

Next 'Bachelor' Choice Narrowed Down to Top Five by Show Creator

Next 'Bachelor' Choice Narrowed Down to Top Five by Show Creator

Maria Menounos Reveals What Helped Her Get Through Her Brain Tumor

Maria Menounos Reveals What Helped Her Get Through Her Brain Tumor

Tue, 05 September 2017 at 9:01 am

Hilary Duff Hits the Beach in Her Bikini on Labor Day!

Hilary Duff Hits the Beach in Her Bikini on Labor Day!

Hilary Duff spent Labor Day sunning herself on the beach in her bikini with her ex Mike Comrie and their son Luca, 5, (not pictured).

The 29-year-old actress and entertainer was seen dipping her feet in the ocean, throwing around a football, and setting up a blanket to relax on during their day trip to the beach on Monday (September 4) in Malibu, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hilary Duff

Hilary and Mike split a few years back and things became official last year, but the former couple has remained close.

30+ pictures inside of Hilary Duff relaxing on the beach…
Just Jared on Facebook
hilary duff bikini labor day 01
hilary duff bikini labor day 02
hilary duff bikini labor day 03
hilary duff bikini labor day 04
hilary duff bikini labor day 05
hilary duff bikini labor day 06
hilary duff bikini labor day 07
hilary duff bikini labor day 08
hilary duff bikini labor day 09
hilary duff bikini labor day 10
hilary duff bikini labor day 11
hilary duff bikini labor day 12
hilary duff bikini labor day 13
hilary duff bikini labor day 14
hilary duff bikini labor day 15
hilary duff bikini labor day 16
hilary duff bikini labor day 17
hilary duff bikini labor day 18
hilary duff bikini labor day 19
hilary duff bikini labor day 20
hilary duff bikini labor day 21
hilary duff bikini labor day 22
hilary duff bikini labor day 23
hilary duff bikini labor day 24
hilary duff bikini labor day 25
hilary duff bikini labor day 26
hilary duff bikini labor day 27
hilary duff bikini labor day 28
hilary duff bikini labor day 29
hilary duff bikini labor day 30
hilary duff bikini labor day 31
hilary duff bikini labor day 32
hilary duff bikini labor day 33

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Bikini, Hilary Duff, Mike Comrie

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Levi Miller's salary for A Wrinkle in Time revealed - TMZ
  • Watch all of this week's So You Think You Can Dance performances - Just Jared Jr
  • All about that cowboy ninja on American Ninja Warrior - TooFab
  • Calista Flockhart talks Ally McBeal on 20th anniversary - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Five dream dance partners for Sharna Burgess - Just Jared Jr