Hilary Duff Hits the Beach in Her Bikini on Labor Day!
Hilary Duff spent Labor Day sunning herself on the beach in her bikini with her ex Mike Comrie and their son Luca, 5, (not pictured).
The 29-year-old actress and entertainer was seen dipping her feet in the ocean, throwing around a football, and setting up a blanket to relax on during their day trip to the beach on Monday (September 4) in Malibu, Calif.
Hilary and Mike split a few years back and things became official last year, but the former couple has remained close.
