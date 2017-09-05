Top Stories
Taylor Swift's Speech at BFF Abigail's Wedding Revealed!

Next 'Bachelor' Choice Narrowed Down to Top Five by Show Creator

Maria Menounos Reveals What Helped Her Get Through Her Brain Tumor

Tue, 05 September 2017 at 9:35 am

Hurricane Harvey Benefit Adds Beyonce, George Clooney & More

So many celebrities were just added to the lineup of Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief, a one-hour telethon set to air next week.

Beyonce, George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Barbra Streisand, Reese Witherspoon, and Oprah Winfrey are a few of the names released for the telethon that is being planned for September 12.

The event will air from 8-9pm ET on ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and CMT. Proceeds from the event will benefit United Way of Greater Houston, Habitat for Humanity, Save the Children, Feeding Texas and the Mayor’s Fund for Hurricane Harvey Relief, Variety reports.

Hurricane Harvey devastated the Houston, Texas area last month, and the death toll has reached 63.

  • TaraTeller

    By the time they do, everyone will have already donated. We don’t need celebs to tell us do donate; we do it on our own. I wonder how much of this money will go towards celebs expenses? And are they doing to turn it into a forum for their leftist political views?