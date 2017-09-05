James Franco & Kevin Zegers Hang Out at U.S. Open Match

Top Stories
Tue, 05 September 2017 at 12:42 am

James Franco and Kevin Zegers sit next to each other while attending a match at the 2017 U.S. Open on Monday night (September 4) in New York City.

The guys were sitting in the Grey Goose suite at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Kevin is on the east coast after spending the past weekend in Los Angeles. He shared photos from the John Williams concert that he attended at the Hollywood Bowl and he also posted on Instagram about the extreme heat wave currently happening out west.
