Tue, 05 September 2017 at 7:20 pm

Jared Leto Wears His Signature Gucci Style at GQ Men of the Year Awards!

Jared Leto hits the red carpet in a plaid Gucci suit while attending the 2017 GQ Men of the Year Awards at the Tate Modern on Tuesday (September 5) in London, England.

The 45-year-old actor won the Actor of the Year award and Annabelle Wallis was on hand to present the prize to him.

While on stage, Jared said he was going to make his speech quick because he had “to piss like a f–king race horse.” Watch the speech below!

Some of the other stars in attendance included models Jourdan Dunn, Winnie Harlow, Poppy Delevingne (with husband James Cook), and Dougie Poynter, as well as actors Simon Pegg, Natalie Dormer, Mark Strong, Mark Hamill, Anna Friel, and Steve Coogan.


Jared Leto wins Actor of the Year | Men of the Year Awards 2017 | British GQ

FYI: Jared is wearing Gucci. Poppy is wearing a Reem Acra gown. Winnie is wearing a Julien Macdonald gown. Anna is wearing a Missoni gown.

