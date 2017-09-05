Jennifer Lawrence Joins Boyfriend Darren Aronofsky & Co-Stars at 'Mother!' Photo Call

Jennifer Lawrence and Michelle Pfeiffer are simply stunning while arriving at the photo call for mother! with their co-star Javier Bardem at the 2017 Venice Film Festival on Tuesday (September 5) in Venice, Italy.

The 27-year-old Oscar winner’s boyfriend, Darren Aronofsky, was also present. Darren directed and wrote the film, in theaters on September 15.

Earlier in the day, the cast was seen out and about in Venice – you can check out all those photos in the gallery below.

Stay tuned later today as the cast will be premiering the film at the festival!

FYI: Jennifer is wearing Giambattista Valli.