Hilary Duff Said 'So Long' to Summer on the Beach In Her Bikini! (Photos)

Next 'Bachelor' Choice Narrowed Down to Top Five by Show Creator

Maria Menounos Reveals What Helped Her Get Through Her Brain Tumor

Tue, 05 September 2017 at 12:55 pm

Jennifer Lopez Helps Fight Cancer with Key to the Cure Campaign

Women’s Cancer Research Ambassador Jennifer Lopez is collaborating with Saks Fifth Avenue and the Women’s Cancer Research Fund for the 2017 Key To The Cure campaign.

Now in its 19th season, the campaign is an annual fundraising and charitable initiative to fight cancer with Missoni on board to design the exclusive, limited edition t-shirt.

​”It’s an honor to design the coveted Key To The Cure t-shirt for Saks Fifth Avenue,” Angela Missoni said. “This year marks my 20th anniversary as the Creative Director for Missoni and what better way to celebrate than to join the amazing roster of designers who have used their creative voices to support such an extraordinary cause.”

Saks Fifth Avenue’s annual Key To The Cure charity shopping weekend will kick off on Friday, October 13, and will donate three percent of sales of designated merchandise up to $500,000 to WCRF from Friday to Sunday.

