Top Stories
Sam Heughan Reveals If He Goes Commando Under His Kilt

Sam Heughan Reveals If He Goes Commando Under His Kilt

Hilary Duff Said 'So Long' to Summer on the Beach In Her Bikini! (Photos)

Hilary Duff Said 'So Long' to Summer on the Beach In Her Bikini! (Photos)

Maria Menounos Reveals What Helped Her Get Through Her Brain Tumor

Maria Menounos Reveals What Helped Her Get Through Her Brain Tumor

Tue, 05 September 2017 at 8:14 pm

Jim Carrey's New Documentary Takes Us Inside 'Man on the Moon' Filming!

Jim Carrey's New Documentary Takes Us Inside 'Man on the Moon' Filming!

Jim Carrey hits the red carpet in a shiny suit for the premiere of his new documentary Jim & Andy at the 2017 Venice Film Festival on Tuesday (September 5) in Venice, Italy.

The 55-year-old actor also attended a photo call earlier in the day to promote the film.

The new documentary has the full title: Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond – The Story of Jim Carrey & Andy Kaufman Featuring a Very Special, Contractually Obligated Mention of Tony Clifton.

Jim gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at the making of his movie Man on the Moon, in which he played the role of late comedian Andy Kaufman.

Jim Carrey didn’t exist at that time,” the actor told THR. “Andy actually affected The Grinch as well.”

“The true author of the project is Andy and his genius, the fact that he committed so completely to what he did, really made that possible and made it essential for me to lose myself. I don’t feel like I made the film at all. I feel like Andy made the film,” he added.
Just Jared on Facebook
jim carrey premieres documentary at venice film festival 01
jim carrey premieres documentary at venice film festival 02
jim carrey premieres documentary at venice film festival 03
jim carrey premieres documentary at venice film festival 04
jim carrey premieres documentary at venice film festival 05
jim carrey premieres documentary at venice film festival 06
jim carrey premieres documentary at venice film festival 07
jim carrey premieres documentary at venice film festival 08
jim carrey premieres documentary at venice film festival 09
jim carrey premieres documentary at venice film festival 10
jim carrey premieres documentary at venice film festival 11
jim carrey premieres documentary at venice film festival 12
jim carrey premieres documentary at venice film festival 13
jim carrey premieres documentary at venice film festival 14
jim carrey premieres documentary at venice film festival 15
jim carrey premieres documentary at venice film festival 16
jim carrey premieres documentary at venice film festival 17
jim carrey premieres documentary at venice film festival 18
jim carrey premieres documentary at venice film festival 19
jim carrey premieres documentary at venice film festival 20
jim carrey premieres documentary at venice film festival 21
jim carrey premieres documentary at venice film festival 22
jim carrey premieres documentary at venice film festival 23
jim carrey premieres documentary at venice film festival 24

Photos: WENN
Posted to: 2017 Venice Film Festival, Jim Carrey

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Levi Miller's salary for A Wrinkle in Time revealed - TMZ
  • Watch all of this week's So You Think You Can Dance performances - Just Jared Jr
  • All about that cowboy ninja on American Ninja Warrior - TooFab
  • Calista Flockhart talks Ally McBeal on 20th anniversary - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Five dream dance partners for Sharna Burgess - Just Jared Jr