Jim Carrey's New Documentary Takes Us Inside 'Man on the Moon' Filming!

Jim Carrey hits the red carpet in a shiny suit for the premiere of his new documentary Jim & Andy at the 2017 Venice Film Festival on Tuesday (September 5) in Venice, Italy.

The 55-year-old actor also attended a photo call earlier in the day to promote the film.

The new documentary has the full title: Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond – The Story of Jim Carrey & Andy Kaufman Featuring a Very Special, Contractually Obligated Mention of Tony Clifton.

Jim gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at the making of his movie Man on the Moon, in which he played the role of late comedian Andy Kaufman.

“Jim Carrey didn’t exist at that time,” the actor told THR. “Andy actually affected The Grinch as well.”

“The true author of the project is Andy and his genius, the fact that he committed so completely to what he did, really made that possible and made it essential for me to lose myself. I don’t feel like I made the film at all. I feel like Andy made the film,” he added.