Jimmy Fallon's 'Tonight Show' Donates $1 Million for Hurricane Harvey Relief

Jimmy Fallon joins a growing roster of celebrities who are donating money to provide relief to those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

During The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday evening (September 5), the 42-year-old late night TV host announced a $1 million donation to J.J. Watt‘s Hurricane Harvey relief fund.

“Last week we saw the devastating effects of Hurricane Harvey on the state of Texas. But in the face of this tragedy, we saw good. We saw communities banding together. Neighbors helping neighbors. Strangers helping strangers. So many heroes – people like Mattress Mack, who opened up his stores and showrooms for those who needed shelter. A group of people who formed a human chain to save a man from a flooded SUV. And J.J. Watt from the Houston Texans, who has raised over $18 million dollars to provide food, water, and supplies to the victims. And I’m proud to say that our show, The Tonight Show, is donating $1 million dollars to JJ’s fund. Thank you, JJ,” Jimmy said.

In addition to the donation, Jimmy also invited Victoria White and Marquist Taylor, two singers who visited a storm shelter and formed a spontaneous gospel choir, to sing on the show.

Watch a clip of Jimmy‘s speech, as well as the Houston gospel choir’s performance, below.