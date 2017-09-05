Top Stories
Hilary Duff Said 'So Long' to Summer on the Beach In Her Bikini! (Photos)

Hilary Duff Said 'So Long' to Summer on the Beach In Her Bikini! (Photos)

Next 'Bachelor' Choice Narrowed Down to Top Five by Show Creator

Next 'Bachelor' Choice Narrowed Down to Top Five by Show Creator

Maria Menounos Reveals What Helped Her Get Through Her Brain Tumor

Maria Menounos Reveals What Helped Her Get Through Her Brain Tumor

Tue, 05 September 2017 at 11:16 am

Joseph of Mercury's 'Angel' Video Is a Dreamy 'Grease' Throwback (Exclusive Premiere)

Joseph of Mercury's 'Angel' Video Is a Dreamy 'Grease' Throwback (Exclusive Premiere)

Joseph of Mercury is an angel. Well, kind of.

The Toronto-bred rising artist, born Joseph W. Salusbury, just dropped the music video for his new single “Angel,” premiering exclusively on JustJared.com — and it’s a tribute to one very memorable sequence from Grease.

The Gemma Warren-directed clip finds the dreamy, deep-voiced crooner playing the part of the Teen Angel, originally played by Frankie Avalon in the 1978 classic.

Between the singer’s retro pop-style vocals and the immediately recognizable visual reference, the “Angel” video is bound to bring on the nostalgia.

“Angel” is part of Joseph of Mercury‘s self-titled debut EP, out now on iTunes. Watch the video below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: YouTube / Joseph of Mercury
Posted to: Exclusive, Joseph of Mercury, Music, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Levi Miller's salary for A Wrinkle in Time revealed - TMZ
  • Watch all of this week's So You Think You Can Dance performances - Just Jared Jr
  • All about that cowboy ninja on American Ninja Warrior - TooFab
  • Calista Flockhart talks Ally McBeal on 20th anniversary - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Five dream dance partners for Sharna Burgess - Just Jared Jr
  • Koos

    so throw him back in the gutter.