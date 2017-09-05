Joseph of Mercury's 'Angel' Video Is a Dreamy 'Grease' Throwback (Exclusive Premiere)

Joseph of Mercury is an angel. Well, kind of.

The Toronto-bred rising artist, born Joseph W. Salusbury, just dropped the music video for his new single “Angel,” premiering exclusively on JustJared.com — and it’s a tribute to one very memorable sequence from Grease.

The Gemma Warren-directed clip finds the dreamy, deep-voiced crooner playing the part of the Teen Angel, originally played by Frankie Avalon in the 1978 classic.

Between the singer’s retro pop-style vocals and the immediately recognizable visual reference, the “Angel” video is bound to bring on the nostalgia.

“Angel” is part of Joseph of Mercury‘s self-titled debut EP, out now on iTunes. Watch the video below!