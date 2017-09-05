Top Stories
Sam Heughan &amp; Caitriona Balfe Attend 'Outlander' Premiere in New York City!

Orlando Bloom Goes Shirtless in Malibu for Labor Day Weekend

Chrissy Teigen Hilariously Reacts to John Legend's Story of Trying to Break Up with Her

Maria Menounos Reveals What Helped Her Get Through Her Brain Tumor

Tue, 05 September 2017 at 9:40 pm

Judi Dench & Ali Fazal Premiere 'Victoria & Abdul' in London!

Judi Dench and Ali Fazal hit the red carpet at the premiere of their new movie Victoria and Abdul on Tuesday (September 5) at the Odeon Leicester Square in London, England.

The co-stars, who play the title characters in the new film, were joined by co-stars Eddie Izzard and Fenella Woolgar.

Danny DeVito also stepped out to check out the new movie, which will be released in theaters on September 22.

FYI: Ali is wearing an Isaia brown tux, a Burberry linen tux shirt, and Christian Louboutin suede black dress shoes.

25+ pictures inside from the red carpet premiere…

