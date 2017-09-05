Julianne Hough & Husband Brooks Laich Show Off Hot Beach Bodies!

Julianne Hough and her husband Brooks Laich take a walk along the beach while baring their fit bodies on Sunday (September 3) in Los Angeles.

The newly married couple celebrated the Labor Day weekend with Julianne‘s brother Derek Hough and his girlfriend Hayley Erbert.

“Active Sunday funday! The result of this dive which ended with a nice face plant🤘🏼I’m going to find sand everywhere for the next few days. 🏄🏼📸: @brookslaich,” Derek captioned the photos below, which were taken by Brooks.